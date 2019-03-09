Sports Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu says Mikel gave him ‘valuable advice’ when his mum was kidnapped – Pulse Nigeria

#1
According to journalist Colin Udoh, the 21-year-old could not train for five days during that ordeal Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has revealed that his national team captain Mikel John Obi gave him ‘valuable advice’ when his mother was kidnapped.

Kalu’s mother Mrs Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EOR7DI

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top