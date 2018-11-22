US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an extraordinary rebuke of Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president criticized a ruling he said was handed down by an “Obama judge.”
“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DRCYrt
Get more World News
“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DRCYrt
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]