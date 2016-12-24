Grace Oghene Edegware, a graduate of Accountancy from Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, who was deployed by NYSC to Lagos State has been kidnapped. PUNCH reports that she was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen alongside 2 other women in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They were said to be travelling on God is Good Motors on Wednesday when they were robbed at gun point and thereafter marched into the bush. The kidnappers have demanded N5m ransom from family of the two other girls kidnapped alongside Grace and are demanding N10m from the family of Grace. The Head of Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FCT Police Command), Yemi Ola, confirmed the kidnap, saying his office has received a report of the case.