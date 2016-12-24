Submit Post Advertise

Metro Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap NYSC Member

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Dec 24, 2016 at 9:01 AM. Views count: 420

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Grace Oghene Edegware, a graduate of Accountancy from Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, who was deployed by NYSC to Lagos State has been kidnapped.

    nysc.jpg

    PUNCH reports that she was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen alongside 2 other women in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They were said to be travelling on God is Good Motors on Wednesday when they were robbed at gun point and thereafter marched into the bush.

    The kidnappers have demanded N5m ransom from family of the two other girls kidnapped alongside Grace and are demanding N10m from the family of Grace.

    The Head of Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FCT Police Command), Yemi Ola, confirmed the kidnap, saying his office has received a report of the case.
     
    Jules, Dec 24, 2016 at 9:01 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments