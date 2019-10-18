The prostate gland wraps around the thin tube that carries urine out of a man’s body, called the urethra.
If the prostate gland is inflamed due to infection, the urethra may narrow. As a result, men with an infected prostate can experience difficulty urinating as a symptom of this condition. …
Read more via LIVESTRONG.COM https://ift.tt/2OWWVly
If the prostate gland is inflamed due to infection, the urethra may narrow. As a result, men with an infected prostate can experience difficulty urinating as a symptom of this condition. …
Read more via LIVESTRONG.COM https://ift.tt/2OWWVly
Last edited by a moderator:[42]