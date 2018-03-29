The plaintiff in the tenure elongation case against the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Wale Ahmed, yesterday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his objection to the “illegal” tenure extension.
He said he had laid a good example of leadership.
He described the President as a courageous and forthright leader who will never endorse the violation of the 1999 Constitution and the APC’s constitution by the party leadership.
Click here to read more
Last edited by a moderator: Mar 29, 2018 at 9:17 AM