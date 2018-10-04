Transportation app, Taxify is deepening its relationship with its driver-partners in Nigeria by offering health benefits to eligible drivers.
The tech company, which only a few months ago integrated an SOS button into its platform to allow drivers get emergency responses in emergency situations also said its FlexiCare cover, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2OCv7mB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The tech company, which only a few months ago integrated an SOS button into its platform to allow drivers get emergency responses in emergency situations also said its FlexiCare cover, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2OCv7mB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]