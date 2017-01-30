Submit Post Advertise

    Former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo has joined Switzerland's top flight club FC Lausanne-Sport from Finland's HJK Helsinki on a free.

    FC Lausanne-Sport confirmed the move on their official website on Monday.

    Taiwo, 31, will be with Lausanne until the end of the current campaign.

    A statement on the club's website reads: "FC Lausanne-Sport is proud to announce the arrival of a defensive reinforcement of weight in the person of Taye Taiwo, who did his medical today.

    "The powerful 31-year-old defender will reinforce the team and will be in the team until the end of the season 2016/2017, coming from HJK Helsinki.”
     
