Former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo has joined Switzerland's top flight club FC Lausanne-Sport from Finland's HJK Helsinki on a free. FC Lausanne-Sport confirmed the move on their official website on Monday. Taiwo, 31, will be with Lausanne until the end of the current campaign. A statement on the club's website reads: "FC Lausanne-Sport is proud to announce the arrival of a defensive reinforcement of weight in the person of Taye Taiwo, who did his medical today. "The powerful 31-year-old defender will reinforce the team and will be in the team until the end of the season 2016/2017, coming from HJK Helsinki.”