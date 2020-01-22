While Taylor Swift’s mother was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, doctors discovered that she also had a brain tumor, the pop star says.
Taylor Swift first revealed in 2015 that her 62-year-old mother, Andrea Swift, had breast cancer....
via WebMD Health – https://ift.tt/2TVsLBN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Taylor Swift first revealed in 2015 that her 62-year-old mother, Andrea Swift, had breast cancer....
via WebMD Health – https://ift.tt/2TVsLBN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]