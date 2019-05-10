A couple of months ago, Teni teamed up with up-and-coming dancehall act, King Perryy for the infectious bop, "Murder".
Thanks to Teni’s delivery and King Perryy’s sweet lyrics, we were instantly impressed by the track, and it has now gotten a colourful music video....
via Konbini Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PXRb9r
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Thanks to Teni’s delivery and King Perryy’s sweet lyrics, we were instantly impressed by the track, and it has now gotten a colourful music video....
via Konbini Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PXRb9r
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 32.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[58]