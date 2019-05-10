Entertainment Teni & King Perryy Lead A Dance Crew In The Colourful Video For ‘Murder’ – Konbini Nigeria

#1
A couple of months ago, Teni teamed up with up-and-coming dancehall act, King Perryy for the infectious bop, "Murder".

Thanks to Teni’s delivery and King Perryy’s sweet lyrics, we were instantly impressed by the track, and it has now gotten a colourful music video....


via Konbini Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PXRb9r

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top