World The ANC’s last easy victory – News24

#1
The ANC no longer owns a hegemony over what voters think and want.

The DA and EFF have both successfully managed to speak to a new generation of voters who are not steeped in the ANC's struggle history and lexicon, writes Adriaan Basson....



Read more via News24 Top Stories – http://bit.ly/2V5leNs

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top