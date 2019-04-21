The Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro, is one person who is very passionate about the Niger Delta struggles and development.
Otuaro was a member of the Presidential Committee on Environment for the Restoration of the Environment of the Niger Delta during the government of the …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UNTOAy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Otuaro was a member of the Presidential Committee on Environment for the Restoration of the Environment of the Niger Delta during the government of the …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UNTOAy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]