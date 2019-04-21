Politics The Development of Niger Delta Needs Political Will to Succeed — Dennis Otuaro – Vanguard News

#1
The Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro, is one person who is very passionate about the Niger Delta struggles and development.

Otuaro was a member of the Presidential Committee on Environment for the Restoration of the Environment of the Niger Delta during the government of the …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UNTOAy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[10]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top