Justforex_nb_campaign

General Health The Link Between Depression and Heart Disease May Be Stronger Than We Thought – Woman’s Day

#1
It’s well established that having a heart attack or stroke puts people at risk for developing depression, but research now points to a heart-mood relationship that goes both ways:

One study found that people with depression had a 57% increased chance of heart attack or stroke. “In terms of …

depression.JPG

Read more via Woman’s Day https://ift.tt/32ZU8vE
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top