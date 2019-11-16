Metro The Moment Thugs Attacked Governor Seyi Makinde In Lokoja (Video) – Nairaland

#1
Thugs believed to be for the opposition in Kogi state earlier today invaded gov. Seyi Makinde’s Hotel but were repelled by his security personnel.

In the video, an angry supporter was heard saying "the oppression is too much" severally. ....


Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XjR2B9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top