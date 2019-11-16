Thugs believed to be for the opposition in Kogi state earlier today invaded gov. Seyi Makinde’s Hotel but were repelled by his security personnel.
In the video, an angry supporter was heard saying "the oppression is too much" severally. ....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XjR2B9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In the video, an angry supporter was heard saying "the oppression is too much" severally. ....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XjR2B9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 60.1 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[63]