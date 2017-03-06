There are talks that former Arsenal striker, Thiery Henry, could be the replacement of Arsene Wenger at the London club. According to reports, Henry is being favoured by the only son of the owner of the club, Josh Kroenke to take over as manager at the end of the season if Arsene Wenger decides to leave. The Telegraph says Josh, who is a huge fan of Henry, “will make sure” he’s an option to take over if Wenger departs. Henry, who scored 228 goals for Arsenal will be ready to coach if he obtains his UEFA Pro License as expected later this year.