Politics Those who predicted war have been put to shame — Oshiomhole – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Those who predicted anarchy for Nigeria ahead of the 2019 presidential election have been put to shame, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress(APC), has said.

Oshiomhole made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EtDJ8f

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top