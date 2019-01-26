Politics Thugs Attack SDP Senatorial Candidate – Thisdaylive

Some political thugs yesterday allegedly attacked Kogi East Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Victor Adoje leaving several people injured at Ejule in Kogi State

The Senatorial candidate was allegedly attacked by some suspected supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ejule in Ofu local government …



