Entertainment Tiwa Savage Spotted Kissing A Man Backstage After Her Concert (VIDEO) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage stunned her fans as she undoubtedly lived up to their expectations after her sold-out Savage Tour/concert at the Indigo 02 in London turned out to be a huge success.

Surprisingly, a video surfaced online showing the Mavin Queen and mother of one immensely hugging and kissing an …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PzMhyO

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top