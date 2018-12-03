Featured Thread #1
Last night, media personality Toke Makinwa stepped out for the premiere of ‘Chief Daddy’ in Lagos and she did cause a bit of a stir on the red carpet and on social media with her massive cleveage baring outfit.
Rocking an outfit by Tubo, Toke Makinwa showed off some skin and …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FXLaIw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Rocking an outfit by Tubo, Toke Makinwa showed off some skin and …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FXLaIw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]