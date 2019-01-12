Entertainment Toke Makinwa shoots her shot at Basketmouth’s brother, he replies. – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Media Personality, Toke Makinwa saw a photo of Basketmouth’s hot brother on his instagram page today. She left a comment asking if he is a single.

According to her, she was asking for a neighbor, she wrote; Excuse me please, is that brother with dada single please....



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2CdwsYS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]
Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on (07064676625 )Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top