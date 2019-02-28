Wondering why you no longer see Tonto Dikeh and Rukky Sanda together anymore? Well it’s because the two parted ways.
Tonto and Rukky, both Nollywood actress used to be very close that their other colleagues became jealous of their friendship......
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TahCxP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tonto and Rukky, both Nollywood actress used to be very close that their other colleagues became jealous of their friendship......
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TahCxP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]