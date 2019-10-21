Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Top 5 African Goalkeeping Legends – Nairaland

#1
Goalkeepers are the last line of defense, they orchestrate play from the back and save their teams from conceding whenever possible.

African countries in the past have produced top-class goalkeeper over the past couple of years and as a matter of fact, become role models to European goalkeepers who …

carlos.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32LId4E

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top