Total Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading oil firms has donated, five Stand-alone Computer Systems and 4000 textbooks to Government Girls College Maiduguri, Borno State.
The oil firm said the aim is to boost the reading culture of the students. Deputy General Manager, Total Nigeria, Mrs Sonye Allanah said …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2DesTnv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The oil firm said the aim is to boost the reading culture of the students. Deputy General Manager, Total Nigeria, Mrs Sonye Allanah said …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2DesTnv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]