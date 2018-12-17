Entertainment Toyin Lawani Tells Why She Will Undergo Hysterectomy in New Instagram Post – Olisa.tv

#1
Toyin Lawani has been through it all but she continues to wax stronger.

Today, the top designer/stylist took to her Instagram to share an emotional message in which she talked about her numerous surgeries, her battle with fibroid, the miscarriages she has suffered, and her decision to freeze her eggs and …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UQLkEV

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top