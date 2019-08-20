The serene Ibianga community in Oruk Anam Council area of Akwa Ibom State was disrupted following activities of cultists that took over the area, causing the village head and other residents to flee their homes.
Our correspondent gathered that hostilities reigned in the area since last …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NkhNSO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Our correspondent gathered that hostilities reigned in the area since last …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NkhNSO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]