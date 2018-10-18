The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, was reportedly assaulted, alongside two other lawyers, by young trainees of the Nigerian Police Force.
According to Punch, drama started when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mohammed Akande, went to the police training college in response to a distress call …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EtVTcW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Punch, drama started when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mohammed Akande, went to the police training college in response to a distress call …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EtVTcW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]