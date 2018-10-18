Metro Trainee Police Officers Assault Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association – Olisa.tv

#1
The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, was reportedly assaulted, alongside two other lawyers, by young trainees of the Nigerian Police Force.

According to Punch, drama started when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mohammed Akande, went to the police training college in response to a distress call …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EtVTcW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top