Sports Transfer Market Daily Update: Saturday 12th August 2017

    Barcelona still expect to complete the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund and will make an improved bid for him.

    Read other transfer news below:

    - The latest reports that Juventus see Kevin Strootman as a top target before the end of the transfer window have prompted Roma to slap a €45 million price tag on him. (Tuttosport)

    - Danny Rose has been given the support of his team-mates after complaining about his wages at Tottenham Hotspur. (The Times)

    - Celtic star Stuart Armstrong has become the subject of interest from Southampton, who are set to make a £3 million bid for him. (Express.uk)

    - Juventus are prepared to make a £23 million offer to Liverpool in hopes of landing Emre Can. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

    - Barcelona are turning their attention to Tottenham and Denmark attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, because of Liverpool's refusal to sell 25-year-old playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Independent)

    - Liverpool priced Brazil international Coutinho at 150m euros (£136.5m) during negotiations this week. (Daily Record)

    - Borussia Dortmund and France forward Ousmane Dembele remains Barcelona's top target, with the Spanish side set to return with an improved 140m euro (£127m) bid for the 20-year-old. (AS)

    - If Barcelona fail to sign Dembele or Coutinho, they could pursue 28-year-old Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, who is a long-term target for Manchester United. (Sport Italia via Football Italia)

    - Paris St-Germain midfielder Angel di Maria, 29, has emerged as a surprise target for Barcelona as they seek to replace Neymar following his move to the French club. (Sport)

    - PSG have offered 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe an annual salary of 18m euros (£16.4m) over five years to convince him to leave Monaco. (L'Equipe - in French)

    - Mbappe is keen on a move to PSG but no deal has been reached and the transfer may not happen this summer. (ESPN)

    - Real Madrid have ended their interest in Mbappe and could turn to Chelsea and Belgium attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 26. (Don Balon via Daily Star)

    - Chelsea have yet to return with an improved bid for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, after the Foxes rejected a £15m offer earlier this summer. (Telegraph)

    - Midfielder Jack Colback, 27, is set to leave Newcastle after a training ground row with boss Rafael Benitez. (Daily Mail)

    - Tottenham are in talks to sign Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez, 21, for £35m. (Mirror)

    - Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 25, now has a release clause of 700m euros (£637m) after signing a four-year deal with the option of a further season. (AS)

    - Real Madrid have ended their interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, and Manchester United counterpart David de Gea, 26. (Don Balon via Express)

    - Swansea will offer £20m for former midfielder Joe Allen, 27, despite Stoke saying the Wales international is not for sale. (Mirror)


    Finally…

    Manchester United are close to completing the signing of 19-year-old Oliveirense striker Bruno Amorim, according to the Portuguese club's director Antonio Jose Leite. (Noticias ao Minuto via Daily Express)
     
