Chelsea are lining up a £50m move to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England full-back Danny Rose, 27, after the player angered Spurs by criticising the club's transfer and wage policies. Follow other transfer news below: - Spurs have reached an agreement with Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier, 24, who was a target for Manchester United. (L'Equipe, via IB Times) - And Spurs are also optimistic of completing a deal for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez, 21, for an initial £27m. (Daily Mirror) - Chelsea have seen their latest enquiry for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, rejected. (Daily Mail) - Blues boss Antonio Conte wants the Brazil international to hand a transfer request in after the Stamford Bridge club had offers of £52m and £61m turned down. (London Evening Standard) - Chelsea have turned their attention to Southampton defender Cedric Soares, 25, as they attempt to sign at least three new players before the transfer window closes. (Telegraph) - Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, wants £150,000 a week to join Chelsea from Arsenal. (Goal) - VPhilippe Coutinho is ready to do anything to play for Barcelona and is ready to spend the season in the stands in an attempt to force through the deal. (Mundo Deportivo) - Chelsea will attempt to make a trio of signings before the end of August, including Southampton defender Cedric Soares. (The Telegraph) - Should Juventus fail to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, they will instead seek to sign Marouane Fellaini. (The Sun) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti once Diego Costa leaves the club. (Daily Star)- Real Madrid are ready to swoop in and hijack Tottenham's move for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez. (Don Balon) - Manchester City have turned their eye on Eden Hazard after cooling their interest in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. (Don Balon) - Chelsea are ready to make a bid worth a whopping £50 million for Tottenham full-back Danny Rose. (The Sun) - Celta midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop has emerged as a strong candidate to become Tottenham's first signing of the transfer window. (Mirror) - Deportivo La Coruna have been working on a deal with Atletico Madrid for Costa, 28. (La Voz de Galicia - in Spanish) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club will resist any bids for forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, and Oxlade-Chamberlain and expects them to honour the final year of their contracts. (Daily Mirror) - Gunners and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, is wanted by Championship side Aston Villa. Wilshere has one year left on his Arsenal contract. (Daily Mail) - Manchester City's French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 26, will be allowed to join Inter Milan if the Italian club agree to pay £24m for the former Porto player. (Daily Express) - Liverpool want Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 29, included in negotiations with the Spanish giants over playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express) - West Ham's club-record bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 25, has stalled over his £40m price tag. (Sun) - Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid worth up to £25m for 17-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon rejected. (Telegraph) - Liverpool and Tottenham target Geoffrey Kondogbia is being forced to train on his own at Inter Milan, after the France midfielder, 24, fell out with the Italian club. (Premium Sport, via Talksport) - Watford manager Marco Silva is lining up a move for 29-year-old Leicester striker Islam Slimani. (Sun) - Monaco have joined Southampton in the race for 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto. (Marca, via Talksport) Finally… - Liverpool's 20-year-old winger Sheyi Ojo is set to join Championship side Fulham on loan. (London Evening Standard)