Below are top transfer stories as they emerge on pages of dailies today: - Manchester United and Manchester City both want 26-year-old Tottenham full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose. (Sun) - Manchester City are interested in Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 25-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, is on loan at Bournemouth. (Daily Star) - The representatives of Manchester City target Ivan Rakitic have said the 28-year-old midfielder is happy at Barcelona. (Daily Mail) - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona off a £60m move for midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 24. (Daily Mirror) - Chelsea will sign Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 31, on loan until the end of the season after the Welsh club agreed a deal for Aaron Leya Iseka - the brother of Blues striker Michy Batshuayi. Iseka, 19, is an Anderlecht player but has been on loan at Marseille this season. (Daily Star) - West Ham were unable to wear a kit advertised as their FA Cup strip - and sold to fans for up to £55 - against Manchester City as it contravened Football Association regulations. (Daily Mail) - Hull City want to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan. The 26-year-old moved to Goodison Park for £13.5m a year ago but has made just seven first-team appearances. (Liverpool Echo) - Inter Milan are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, 25. (Calciomercatoweb, via Daily Express) - Meanwhile, United are continuing talks with Everton over the sale of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 27. The Old Trafford club have turned down an offer of £19m and hope to receive closer to the £24m they paid Southampton for the Frenchman. (Sky Sports, via Daily Express) - West Brom will end their interest in Schneiderlin this week if United do not provide clarity on his future. (Birmingham Mail) - West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is keen to take England international Joe Hart, 29, to London Stadium. Signing the Manchester City goalkeeper, who is on loan at Torino, would allow Adrian, 30, to leave. (Sun) - Hammers co-owner David Sullivan says he is struggling to understand the club's poor form, and feels the team "have to improve quickly". (West Ham website) - Arsenal and England women's right-back Alex Scott, 32, said Diego Maradona congratulated her on being a "good player" after an exhibition match at Fifa headquarters. (Daily Telegraph) - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ensured the club have not overly publicised the signing of Brazil international Gabriel Jesus so the 19-year-old is given time to settle at the club and in the city. (Manchester Evening News) - City are the leading contenders to sign Barnsley full-back James Bree. Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton have all been monitoring the 19-year-old. (Daily Mirror) - Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he is close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension. The 30-year-old wants to "continue the adventure" at Emirates Stadium. (Telefoot, via Guardian) - Torino striker Andrea Belotti says he will not let interest from Arsenal go to his head. The Italian club's sporting director has said the Gunners made a £56m bid for the 23-year-old. (Tuttosport) - West Ham have made a third bid for 24-year-old Brentford striker Scott Hogan. (Sky Sports) - Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be forced to consider bringing in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window. (Bournemouth Echo)