Trades are still ongoing in the January transfer market as players are making switches while many are on the verges of switching allegiancies. Below are the top transfer stories for today: - Bournemouth are considering a loan move for out-of-favour Chelsea captain John Terry, 36. (Daily Telegraph) - Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is considering selling striker Christian Benteke, 26. Allardyce is reluctant to part with the club-record £30m summer signing but wants to raise funds to strengthen his squad. (Daily Mirror) - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants versatile West Ham player Michail Antonio, 26, as well as Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 31. (Daily Mail) - The Blues also want Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer, 27. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Express) - Arsenal are becoming increasingly concerned midfielder Mesut Ozil and forward Alexis Sanchez, both 28, will not sign new deals and will leave in the summer. (Daily Star) - Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho favours a move to Southampton to link up with fellow Frenchman Claude Puel. The 26-year-old also interests Swansea City. (Times - subscription required) - Saints have made an approach for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira. The 24-year-old has fallen out with boss Nuno Espirito Santo and will cost about £4m. (Sun) - West Ham have had a £12.5m bid for Scott Hogan rejected as Brentford want £15m for the 24-year-old striker. (Daily Mail) - Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp will be allowed to leave for £12m, and Crystal Palace, West Brom and Aston Villa all want the 24-year-old. (Guardian) - Paris St-Germain will allow forward Jese Rodriguez, 23, and defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, 26, to leave. The duo are valued at £55m and news of their availability has alerted Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham. (Sun) - Fiorentina are keen to sign West Ham striker Simone Zaza, 25, as a potential replacement for 29-year-old Nikola Kalinic, who is close to a £42m move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. (London Evening Standard) - Lyon have opened talks with Manchester United over winger Memphis Depay, 22, with the move orchestrated by the club's hierarchy rather than manager Bruno Genesio. (Foot Mercato, via Metro) - Liverpool are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, with manager Jurgen Klopp considering a summer move for the 20-year-old Germany international. (Daily Mirror) - Klopp has been given £40m to invest in his squad in January, with Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa, 20, potential targets. (Sport Bild, via Daily Star) - Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Arsenal over a deal for 19-year-old Germany-born midfielder Gedion Zelalem. (Guardian) - The Gunners, meanwhile, are keen to sign 23-year-old Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) - Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, 30, has admitted his situation at the club "is not great", increasing speculation he may leave in January. (Daily Express) - Gabriel Jesus's £27m move to Manchester City is yet to be signed off because the final paperwork is not in place for the 19-year-old forward. (Guardian) - Newcastle United have been told they will not be able to take 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. (Shields Gazette)