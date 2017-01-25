Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to extend his contract and sign a new five-year deal. See more transfer stories below: - Manchester United are considering expanding the capacity of Old Trafford to 88,000. (Daily Mail) - United's France striker Anthony Martial, 21, will not be allowed to join another club on loan this transfer window. (Daily Express) - Liverpool are in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over their 24-year-old defensive midfielder William Carvalho, who is valued at £26m. (A Bola - in Portuguese) - West Ham's plans for a February training camp in Dubai do not include taking 29-year-old attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet. (Daily Mail) - Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is keen to sign Rubin Kazan's 26-year-old midfielder Yann M'Vila, whom he used to manage at Sunderland and who has an £11m release clause. (Daily Telegraph) - Palace are considering offering a trial to former Blackburn Rovers and QPR defender Christopher Samba. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Greek club Panathinaikos. (Croydon Advertiser) - Hull are interested in signing Genk's 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, who is valued at £10m. (Daily Mail) - Hull, Swansea, West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg are among a host of clubs interested in signing Inter Milan's 28-year-old defender Andrea Ranocchia. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) - Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate's move to Watford is being delayed so Wednesday's Coppa Italia game with Napoli counts towards the 29-year-old's suspension. (Hertfordshire Mercury) - Stoke's 31-year-old midfielder Charlie Adam is being targeted by Turkish club Fenerbahce. (ESPN) - West Brom have cooled their interest in 27-year-old Watford striker Odion Ighalo, but Baggies boss Tony Pulis is keen to make one more signing this month. (Express and Star) - Newcastle are leading Aston Villa in the race to sign Modou Barrow from Swansea. The 24-year-old winger does not feature in new Swans boss Paul Clement's plans. (Evening Chronicle) - Meanwhile, Newcastle are also trying to re-sign winger Andros Townsend, 25, who left the club last July for Crystal Palace for £13m. (Daily Star) - Fulham's players have told their manager Slavisa Jokanovic not to sign 30-year-old Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack, because he was a disruptive influence at the club last year. (Sun) - Everton had an £8m offer for Werder Bremen's 25-year-old midfielder Thomas Delaney rejected before the weekend. (Liverpool Echo) - Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, 31, says he wants to go into management after his playing career ends. (ESPN) - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Espanyol's 35-year-old keeper Diego Lopez, on loan from AC Milan, as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois, 24. (Sun) - Italy coach Giampiero Ventura is open to former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, 26 and now at Nice, returning to the national team. (Italia Uno - via Independent) Finally… - Aston Villa will sign Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason, 28, in a £1.7m deal from Swiss champions Basel. (Birmingham Mail)