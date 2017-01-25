Submit Post Advertise

Sports Transfer Market Live Update: Wednesday, 25th January 2017

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:55 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to extend his contract and sign a new five-year deal.

    See more transfer stories below:

    IGHALO.jpg

    - Manchester United are considering expanding the capacity of Old Trafford to 88,000. (Daily Mail)

    - United's France striker Anthony Martial, 21, will not be allowed to join another club on loan this transfer window. (Daily Express)

    - Liverpool are in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over their 24-year-old defensive midfielder William Carvalho, who is valued at £26m. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

    - West Ham's plans for a February training camp in Dubai do not include taking 29-year-old attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet. (Daily Mail)

    - Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is keen to sign Rubin Kazan's 26-year-old midfielder Yann M'Vila, whom he used to manage at Sunderland and who has an £11m release clause. (Daily Telegraph)

    - Palace are considering offering a trial to former Blackburn Rovers and QPR defender Christopher Samba. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Greek club Panathinaikos. (Croydon Advertiser)

    - Hull are interested in signing Genk's 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, who is valued at £10m. (Daily Mail)

    - Hull, Swansea, West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg are among a host of clubs interested in signing Inter Milan's 28-year-old defender Andrea Ranocchia. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

    - Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate's move to Watford is being delayed so Wednesday's Coppa Italia game with Napoli counts towards the 29-year-old's suspension. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

    - Stoke's 31-year-old midfielder Charlie Adam is being targeted by Turkish club Fenerbahce. (ESPN)

    - West Brom have cooled their interest in 27-year-old Watford striker Odion Ighalo, but Baggies boss Tony Pulis is keen to make one more signing this month. (Express and Star)

    - Newcastle are leading Aston Villa in the race to sign Modou Barrow from Swansea. The 24-year-old winger does not feature in new Swans boss Paul Clement's plans. (Evening Chronicle)

    - Meanwhile, Newcastle are also trying to re-sign winger Andros Townsend, 25, who left the club last July for Crystal Palace for £13m. (Daily Star)

    - Fulham's players have told their manager Slavisa Jokanovic not to sign 30-year-old Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack, because he was a disruptive influence at the club last year. (Sun)

    - Everton had an £8m offer for Werder Bremen's 25-year-old midfielder Thomas Delaney rejected before the weekend. (Liverpool Echo)

    - Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, 31, says he wants to go into management after his playing career ends. (ESPN)

    - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Espanyol's 35-year-old keeper Diego Lopez, on loan from AC Milan, as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois, 24. (Sun)

    - Italy coach Giampiero Ventura is open to former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, 26 and now at Nice, returning to the national team. (Italia Uno - via Independent)

    Finally…

    - Aston Villa will sign Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason, 28, in a £1.7m deal from Swiss champions Basel. (Birmingham Mail)
     
    kemi, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:55 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments