World Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives – Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had aborted a military strike on Iran because such a response to Tehran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said U.S. …

Read more via Reuters – https://reut.rs/2IuC9py

