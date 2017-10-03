Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro TSTV: 6 Important Terms And Conditions You May Not Be Aware Of

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 3, 2017 at 9:55 AM. Views count: 267

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The new pay TV service TSTV launched yesterday and the excitement and there is palpable excitement in the air.

    Meanwhile,there are lots of speculations going on how TSTV services would be delivered and particularly many people out there don’t really understand the nature of services that TSTV promises and hence the wrong information been spread across.

    Below are the 6 things you should know about TSTV before making purchases;

    1. The N5000 for TSTV initial purchase includes a decoder, a dish and a remote control but excludes any installation service charge.

    2. TSTV Pay AS You Go pause service i.e. the ability to pause your subscription when not in use would be available to those that would go for the maximum subscription which is the monthly N3,000 package and you would only be able to pause subscription not more than 7 days, thereby allowing you 37 days at most for your monthly subscription.

    3. The 20GB data is available only for the first time you buy the decoder, as it is a bonus. For subsequent subscriptions, you get 10GB data

    4. TSTV has incorporated its subscription service payments into Quickteller the popular E-payment service in the country and just like DSTV, you would also be able to easily pay for your TSTV subscriptions through Quickteller.

    5. You would be able to buy extra 1GB data or above from TSTV at the cost of N300 for 1GB

    6. TSTV data allocation has nothing to do with watching of TVST channels but just a separate and additional offer to the entire TSTV concept or better still what you commonly regard as Value Added Service (VAS)

    Also: TSTV’s Pay-Per-View offer: Emotional marketing or sustainable innovation?
    Finally, TSTV having launched, its decoder would be available from next week.

    Culled from highteknology.com
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 3, 2017 at 9:55 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - TSTV Important Terms
    1. Lequte
      Metro

      Details Emerge About Great James, Firm Responsible for Importing Arms Into Nigeria

      Lequte, Sep 28, 2017 at 7:44 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      662
      Lequte
      Sep 28, 2017 at 7:44 AM
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      2 Men Plead Guilty to Illegally Importing 661 Pump-action Rifles Into Nigeria

      Lequte, Sep 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      762
      Lequte
      Sep 26, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Customs Reveal Company That Imported 1,570 Guns Seized At Lagos Port

      RemmyAlex, Sep 22, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,445
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 22, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      Pay-as-you-use TStv Set to Provide Tough Competition for DStv Nigeria

      Lequte, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      8,033
      Samguine
      Sep 22, 2017
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Arrested Smugglers Who Imported Snakes Into Nigeria Disappear From Custody

      Samguine, Aug 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      768
      Samguine
      Aug 21, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      Why Side Chicks Are Important [VIDEO]

      Jules, Aug 2, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      1,375
      Jules
      Aug 2, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigeria Customs Seize 140 Imported Snakes

      Lequte, Jul 27, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,476
      curator
      Jul 27, 2017

    Comments