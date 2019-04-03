Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is currently the bete noire of Twitter after he blamed his teammate Moise Kean for the racist chants that were aimed at the young striker during a Serie A game on Tuesday, April 2.
Kean was subjected to vile taunts from the …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FZdHdN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Kean was subjected to vile taunts from the …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FZdHdN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]