The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a multiple-entry tourist visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities.
Dubai, the country’s commercial city, is one of the favourite destinations of Nigerian travellers.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced the development on Monday after his first cabinet meeting for the new year.
read more
Dubai, the country’s commercial city, is one of the favourite destinations of Nigerian travellers.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced the development on Monday after his first cabinet meeting for the new year.
read more