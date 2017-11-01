Manchester United are on the verge of booking their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after beating Benfica 2-0 on Tuesday, while Chelsea were dethroned from the Group C summit following a 3-0 loss to AS Roma. Elsewhere, the Spanish titans got a Halloween fright as Barcelona played out a bore draw in their trip to Olympiakos, while Atletico Madrid and Qarabag each finished with 10 men in a 1-1 draw. Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the round of 16 after drubbing Anderlecht 5-0 at home, while Bayern Munich are one result away from joining them after they edged Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow See UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday: Group A At Basel, Switzerland Basel (SUI) 1 (Zuffi 32) CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 (Dzagoev 65, Wernbloom 79) At Manchester, England Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Svilar 45-og, Blind 78-pen) Benfica (POR) 0 Group B At Glasgow, Scotland Celtic (SCO) 1 (McGregor 74) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Coman 22, Martinez 77) At Paris Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 5 (Verratti 30, Neymar 45+4, Kurzawa 52, 72, 78) Anderlecht (BEL) 0 Group C At Madrid Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Partey 56) Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Michel 40) At Rome Roma (ITA) 3 (El Shaarawy 1, 36, Perotti 63) Chelsea (ENG) 0 Group D At Piraeus, Greece Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 0 At Lisbon Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Cesar 20) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Higuain 79) Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated) Group E At Liverpool, England Liverpool (ENG) v Maribor (SLO) At Seville, Spain Sevilla (ESP) v Spartak Moscow (RUS) Group F At Naples, Italy Napoli (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG) At Kharkiv, Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Feyenoord (NED) Group G At Istanbul, Turkey Besiktas (TUR) v Monaco (FRA) (1700 GMT) At Porto, Portugal Porto (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER) Group H At Dortmund, Germany Borussia Dortmund (GER) v APOEL Nicosia (CYP) At London Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) AFP