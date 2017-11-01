Submit Post Advertise

    Manchester United are on the verge of booking their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after beating Benfica 2-0 on Tuesday, while Chelsea were dethroned from the Group C summit following a 3-0 loss to AS Roma.

    Elsewhere, the Spanish titans got a Halloween fright as Barcelona played out a bore draw in their trip to Olympiakos, while Atletico Madrid and Qarabag each finished with 10 men in a 1-1 draw.

    Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the round of 16 after drubbing Anderlecht 5-0 at home, while Bayern Munich are one result away from joining them after they edged Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow

    See UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

    Group A

    At Basel, Switzerland

    Basel (SUI) 1 (Zuffi 32) CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 (Dzagoev 65, Wernbloom 79)

    At Manchester, England

    Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Svilar 45-og, Blind 78-pen) Benfica (POR) 0

    Group B

    At Glasgow, Scotland

    Celtic (SCO) 1 (McGregor 74) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Coman 22, Martinez 77)

    At Paris

    Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 5 (Verratti 30, Neymar 45+4, Kurzawa 52, 72, 78) Anderlecht (BEL) 0

    Group C

    At Madrid

    Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Partey 56) Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Michel 40)

    At Rome

    Roma (ITA) 3 (El Shaarawy 1, 36, Perotti 63) Chelsea (ENG) 0

    Group D

    At Piraeus, Greece

    Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 0

    At Lisbon

    Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Cesar 20) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Higuain 79)

    Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)

    Group E

    At Liverpool, England

    Liverpool (ENG) v Maribor (SLO)

    At Seville, Spain

    Sevilla (ESP) v Spartak Moscow (RUS)

    Group F

    At Naples, Italy

    Napoli (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG)

    At Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Feyenoord (NED)

    Group G

    At Istanbul, Turkey

    Besiktas (TUR) v Monaco (FRA) (1700 GMT)

    At Porto, Portugal

    Porto (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)

    Group H

    At Dortmund, Germany

    Borussia Dortmund (GER) v APOEL Nicosia (CYP)

    At London

    Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

