UEFA may punish Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘cojone’ celebration, which was made to mock Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.
After bagging a hat-trick last night, the Portuguese superstar mimicked the Argentine’s celebration from the first-leg by grabbing his crotch. It came after Simeone did a similar …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2F0s3tO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
After bagging a hat-trick last night, the Portuguese superstar mimicked the Argentine’s celebration from the first-leg by grabbing his crotch. It came after Simeone did a similar …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2F0s3tO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]