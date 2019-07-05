Metro UK reintroduces two-year work visa for foreign students - The Cable

#1
The United Kingdom has announced a new visa regime which will allow foreign students stay and work in the country for two years after graduation.
This is expected to come into effect for students starting courses in 2020.
The plan is an overturn of Theresa May’s 2012 immigration policy which mandated foreign students to leave four months after finishing a degree in the UK

Capture.PNG

READ MORE
 
[95]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top