The United Kingdom has announced a new visa regime which will allow foreign students stay and work in the country for two years after graduation.
This is expected to come into effect for students starting courses in 2020.
The plan is an overturn of Theresa May’s 2012 immigration policy which mandated foreign students to leave four months after finishing a degree in the UK
