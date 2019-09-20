As from February 2, 2020, Nigerians will have to pay an increased fee of €80 when applying for a visa to Schengen countries.
Schengen refers to the European Union (EU) passport-free zone that covers 26 European countries.
According to an official from the information monitoring and media division of Lithuania, the increase follows the implementation of the updated Schengen visa code adopted by the EU Council in June.
The new fee is €20 more than the €60 currently being charged for the visa application.
Nigerian children applying for visa will also now pay €40 instead of €35.
read more
Schengen refers to the European Union (EU) passport-free zone that covers 26 European countries.
According to an official from the information monitoring and media division of Lithuania, the increase follows the implementation of the updated Schengen visa code adopted by the EU Council in June.
The new fee is €20 more than the €60 currently being charged for the visa application.
Nigerian children applying for visa will also now pay €40 instead of €35.
read more