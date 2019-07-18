President Muhammadu Buhari has come under attack over his speech at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).
During an interactive session at the event being held in New York, the Nigerian leader was asked to talk about his plans for the future of Nigeria’s young population, but the President shocked the audience when he responded with a speech about climate change.
