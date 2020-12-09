Unique 1xBet promo code for getting a profitable bonus
Promo codes are actively used in various fields, including the world of betting. Thanks to 1xBet promo code, users can receive special bonus assets for wagering, but this requires a few basic conditions:
- Create an account by clicking on a special link. You can activate the bonus offer only once. Only new clients of the betting company can do this.
- Agree with the rules of 1xBet promotions. This is an important point that you should consider. Otherwise, players will not be able to receive additional assets for free.
- Make a deposit. The minimum deposit to activate the promotion is $1. After that, clients receive bonus points equal to the size of their deposit.
In order to cash out bonus points, you don’t need to bet on a specific sport – it can be football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, or even e-sports games. Only one thing is important – having an opportunity to place an express bet.
Other bonus offers from 1xBet
The promo code is not the only bonus that the bookmaker provides. In addition, each 1xBet user can take advantage of the following promotional offers:
“Happy Friday”. At the end of each week, the bookmaker offers its players a unique bonus, in order to activate it, you need to replenish your account on this day of the week.
Additional money on Wednesday. If users of the company participated in the Friday bonus, then they can take advantage of the identical promotion in the middle of the week and receive 100% of the deposit.
“Express of the Day”. It is held every day. The essence of this promotion is that 1xBet generates a unique coupon, and you need to place a bet with it. If users predict the outcome correctly, they get a win with a 10% bonus.
Besides, each user can try their luck in the daily lottery “Lucky of the Day”, which requires placing a bet. The winner receives 500 promo points, for which you can purchase special combinations that allow you to receive various bonuses. Just register on the platform and confirm your consent to participate in the current promotions. The account creation process will take only a few minutes.