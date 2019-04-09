Metro UTME/WASSCE 2019: Candidates cry out as WAEC, JAMB fix exams same day – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Candidates preparing to seat the coming West African Examination Council, WAEC, and the Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, JAMB have cried out over the clashes in the timetable of the two examination bodies.

The candidates have complained bitterly about the clashes, thus, asking the two bodies to reach …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2uRIILt

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top