Candidates preparing to seat the coming West African Examination Council, WAEC, and the Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, JAMB have cried out over the clashes in the timetable of the two examination bodies.
The candidates have complained bitterly about the clashes, thus, asking the two bodies to reach …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2uRIILt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The candidates have complained bitterly about the clashes, thus, asking the two bodies to reach …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2uRIILt
Get More Nigeria Metro News