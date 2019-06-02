Liverpool star, Virgil van Dijk, has backed Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi to win this year’s Ballon d’ Or. Van Dijk believes the Argentine captain should win the 2019 Ballon d’ Or because he is the ‘best player’ in the world. The …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2MnobtD
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2MnobtD
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[116]