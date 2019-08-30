The Federal Government earned N39.3 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banking services in the last two years, New Telegraph has learnt.
Sectoral Distribution of VAT data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that this amount was …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NAtiFY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Sectoral Distribution of VAT data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that this amount was …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NAtiFY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]