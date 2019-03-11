Metro Very Funny!! University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Indirectly Shades Other Schools, See What They Posted On Their Facebook Page – Naijaloaded

#1
A hilarious Facebook post updated on the University of Nigeria, UNN’s Facebook page has gotten the attention of its students as well as that of other social media users.

The post which has since gone viral has got people wondering on …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2HqpOTl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top