[Video] Nigeria News Today: 2019 Elections: I Will Create 12m Jobs - Fela Durotoye (30/05/2018)

#1
Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has promised to create 12 million jobs for Nigerians if he's elected as president in the 2019 presidential election. Embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West on the platform of the All Progressives Party (APC) has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the day.


30-05-2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news today

Fela Durotoye: Presidential aspirant vows to create 12 million jobs in 4 years – pulse.ng

Senator Ben Bruce Reacts To Dino Melaye's Defection Too PDP [SEE PHOTOS]

Alleged Corruption: Defecting To APC Won’t Stop Us From Prosecuting You – EFCC Tells Orji - Tori New

”As far as I am concerned, Dino Melaye is still a member of APC - Saraki - Information Nigeria

Reps Member, Jagaba Dumps APC For PDP - Daily Post Nigeria

Dino Melaye Dumps APC, Defects To PDP - The Nation
 

