Earlier today, we made a report about the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi showing off his new bride and most social media users were sent into a frenzy.
New details however, show that the beautiful bride is a PROPHETESS, and there is proof. Here’s a video of her in December …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2R2inDA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
New details however, show that the beautiful bride is a PROPHETESS, and there is proof. Here’s a video of her in December …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2R2inDA
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]