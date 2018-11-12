Entertainment Vivan Anani Tops List Of Nollywood Stars ‘Porting’ To Bollywood – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
Nigerian Vivan Anani is currently working with some international actors. The actress who is more popular in soaps shared the news on her Facebook account stating: “Bollywood/Nollywood/Zeeworld Tinz.

God i give you all the glory. shooting here with host of actors from …



via NaijaGistsBlog – https://ift.tt/2RNnvMc

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top