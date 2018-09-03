Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC and head of its reconciliation committee, has denied the report that he attended the NEC meeting of the party in Abuja last week but was denied entry by APC governors who accused him of being the brain behind the use of direct primary which is not in their favour.Though Tinubu was seen at the venue of the meeting, he was not at the meeting which fuelled the rumour that he was denied entry by the governors who allegedly claimed he was not a member of NEC.