Blockbuster movie premieres normally involve the cast of the movie strutting in the most glamorous attires or the occassional fashion faux pas but at the Aquaman premiere in Los Angeles, Jason Momoa who plays the king of the ocean took it up a notch.
The Hawaii-born actor along with his two …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2ryzYrQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Hawaii-born actor along with his two …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2ryzYrQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]