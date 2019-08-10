Jason Momoa has informed Warner Bros. that he won’t be filming Aquaman 2 because of the ongoing desecration of his native land.
The actor joined the protest against the construction project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea. And to show just how much invested he is in this, he said he won’t …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZIgdxv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actor joined the protest against the construction project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea. And to show just how much invested he is in this, he said he won’t …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZIgdxv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]